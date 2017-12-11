Florida State League's Tarpons renamed Tampa Yankees

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Class A Tampa Yankees have been renamed the Tampa Tarpons.

New York's farm team in the Class A Florida State League announced the change Monday,

A Tampa Tarpons played in the FSL from 1957-88, then moved and became the Sarasota White Sox. The Tarpons were affiliated with Philadelphia from 1957-60, Cincinnati from 1961-87 and the White Sox in 1988.

Tampa's principal colours will be Legends navy, Tarpon silver and Gulf blue.