49ers will wait until off-season to talk deal with Garoppolo

Garoppolo was sacked twice and hit nine times in the game. He delivered passes on target throughout the game even with defenders in his face.

Dealing with pressure in a game setting is something Shanahan hasn't been able to simulate on the practice field during his brief time with the team. Garoppolo was acquired via trade in late October.

"We learn something every time we play with him. It's nice to have film, two games to go off of. It will be nice to have more. But we're still learning him, we'll continue to learn him throughout the year," Shanahan said.

Shanahan said Brown, who missed two of the past three games with a shoulder injury, may not play Sunday against Tennessee. It was decided over the weekend that he would sit against Houston after the injury worsened since he played the previous week in Chicago.

"I have no expectations with it. Hopefully I'll get more information here in the next couple of days," Shanahan said.

Rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, had an MRI on Monday that showed no structural damage, which was better news than Shanahan was expecting.

"He'll be day to day. We'll see him when he comes in Wednesday to have an idea if he can practice, be limited or what his status will be," Shanahan said.

By The Associated Press