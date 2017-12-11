Jackson State beats Fisk 60-53

JACKSON, Miss. — Maurice Rivers had 16 points and 11 rebounds to help Jackson State beat NAIA member Fisk 60-53 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Bozeman added 14 points for the Tigers (3-7), who needed a 9-2 run to pull away to a 58-48 lead on Jordan Berry's 3-pointer with 1:30 to go.

Tyran Davis had 11 points and Ryainni Scott added 10 for the Bulldogs. The game counted as an exhibition for Fisk.

Jackson State was home for the first time since winning its season opener over a month ago and the victory snapped a three-game skid.