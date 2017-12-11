North Florida wins 3rd straight, tops FAMU 101-89

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 21 points and eight assists, Garrett Sams added 20 points, and North Florida beat Florida A&M 101-89 on Monday night.

UNF led 60-41 at halftime — behind a career-high 17 points from Noah Horchler — for its most points in a half this season. Horchler entered with two 3-pointers on the season and made three in the first half.

Horchler missed his only field goal of the second half and finished with 17 for North Florida (4-7), which won its third straight. JT Escobar added 16 points with four 3-pointers as UNF made 16 of 35 from distance.

Marcus Barham led Florida A&M (1-11) with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Desmond Williams made seven free throws and added 27 points as FAMU was 13 of 22 at the stripe.