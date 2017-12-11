Islanders snap winless streak as Halak shuts down Caps

NEW YORK — Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves after getting a vote of confidence from his coach, and the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Monday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Brock Nelson, Andrew Ladd and John Tavares scored goals for the Islanders, who built a 3-0 lead early in the second period and ended Washington's four-game winning streak.

It was the second time this season that Halak held an opponent to a single goal and the third time New York has allowed one goal as a team. Halak's strong performance came after coach Doug Weight sternly defended his goaltenders following the team's skate Monday morning. New York was 1-3-1 over its last five games.

Braden Holtby made nine saves for the Capitals before being pulled after the Islanders scored their third goal 1:34 into the second period. Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves in relief, and Dmitry Orlov scored Washington's only goal.

Nelson scored his ninth goal of the season 2:36 into the first period. Jason Chimera passed to Cal Clutterbuck to set up the initial shot, and Nelson picked up the rebound and banked the puck off the inside of Holtby's pad.

The Islanders appeared to score again when Anders Lee pushed the puck over the goal line, but officials waved off the goal, and a challenge by Weight was unsuccessful.

New York went ahead 2-0 36 seconds into the second period when Calvin de Haan slid the puck toward centre ice and Ladd tapped it in.

Tavares scored 58 seconds later, taking advantage when Holtby got out of position.

Orlov scored with 11:37 left in the game. He capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush and fired a one-timer past Halak.

NOTES: Capitals RW T.J. Oshie missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Oshie skated at the Capitals' practice facility in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday for the second straight day. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk sat out his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. Boychuk participated in the team's morning skate and was labeled a game-time decision. ... Forwards Alan Quine and Shane Prince were scratches for the Islanders. ... D Taylor Chorney was a healthy scratch for the Capitals.