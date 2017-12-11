Vermont wins first game on Tom Brennan Court

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Drew Urquhart scored 13 on Monday night and Vermont followed the Tom Brennan Court dedication with an 81-57 win over Siena.

Vermont honoured Brennan, who coached the Catamounts from 1986-2005, by naming the centre court of Patrick Gymnasium after him in a ceremony before tipoff.

Brennan is the program leader in wins and games coached. He led the team to their first three America East championships from 2003-05 and oversaw the upset of Big East champion Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament.

Members of the basketball community, including Bob Ryan and John Feinstein, shared their recollections and congrats on video .