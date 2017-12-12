Perreault's two goals lift Jets past Canucks

Markstrom stopped 19 shots for Vancouver (14-13-4).

"They had three guys up on the forecheck," Markstrom said of Perreault's second goal. "I don't know how, but it was a poor decision by me and I wasn't good today and I take full responsibility."

Markstrom also let in a surprising goal 88 seconds into the first period, squeezing his pads on Kulikov's point shot, but the puck slid into the net behind him.

The Canucks have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Vancouver was missing top-line forwards Bo Horvat (broken foot) and Sven Baertschi (fractured jaw), but players weren't using that as an excuse.

"Every team has injuries," said forward Thomas Vanek, who had four shots on goal. "When I have the scoring chances that I had tonight, I've got to put them away.

"It doesn't matter who's in and who's out, I've got to find a better job of putting one of those in there and get some momentum back."

Winnipeg was without defenceman Dustin Byfuglien, who was put on injured reserve with a lower-body injury suffered in last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. Head coach Paul Maurice said he didn't expect him back on the ice until after Christmas. Rookie Tucker Poolman took his roster spot.

Jacob Trouba got Byfuglien's spot on the power play.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Winnipeg led 3-1 after two

Winnipeg got its second power play at 2:55 of the middle period after Sam Gagner was called for holding and Perreault fired in his goal from the slot exactly two minutes later.

The Jets capitalized on their next power play when, 37 seconds after Nic Dowd went off for hooking, Tyler Myers' blast produced a long rebound to Ehlers at the top of the circle that made it 3-1 at 14:09.

Morrissey scored his fourth goal of the season with a redirection on a 3-on-1 with Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp at 11:38 and Perreault finished it off with the 100th of his nine-year career.

Vancouver was 0 for 2 on the power play and Winnipeg 1 for 3.

The Canucks host Nashville on Wednesday, while Winnipeg is home to Chicago on Thursday.

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press