Murphy's double-double helps Gophers hold off Drake

Woodward, a senior from nearby Edina, Minnesota, hit a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to cut Minnesota's lead to 64-62 with two minutes to play. Murphy again came through, scoring off an offensive rebound and adding another bucket in the low post.

Minnesota had the ball and a six-point lead twice in the final 30 seconds but almost gave the game away. First McBrayer stepped out of bounds along the sideline. Then after a Drake turnover, Gophers forward Michael Hurt missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 12 seconds left.

Arogundade drove the lane to score on the other end, and Minnesota turned it over on the inbounds pass. The ball ended up in the hands of Woodward, who hit a 3-pointer, but the clock ran out.

"I think it's better to learn from a win than from a loss," Murphy said. "It's definitely a learning experience for us."

BIG PICTURE

Drake: Medved is a Minnesota native and alumnus, having served as a student manager under former Gophers coach Clem Haskins. Returning to Williams Arena in his first year at Drake, his squad certainly gave a team that is presumed to be a Big Ten contender all it could handle.

Minnesota: The Gophers didn't want to head into their 10-day finals break with a bad taste in their mouths. Mission partly accomplished. Minnesota got the win, but in a frustratingly ugly fashion for coach Richard Pitino.

"It was a great wake-up call for us," Pitino said. "We needed it, as painful as it was. It was like going to the dentist. But we needed that. We found a way to win.

PACE OF PLAY

Minnesota and Drake are both in the top 50 in the nation in scoring, with the Gophers averaging 86.5 points per game and the Bulldogs checking in at 83.1. So what was up with that first half, which ended with Drake leading 28-24?

"Everybody thought this was going to be a high-scoring game, but I thought we did a good job of setting the tempo the way we needed it," Drake coach Niko Medved said. "We got back in transition on defence, we made them a half-court team, and I think we were able to contain their penetration early and make them a jump-shooting team."

By Patrick Donnelly, The Associated Press