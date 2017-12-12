Brady intercepted twice as Dolphins beat Pats 27-20

MIAMI — Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and the Miami Dolphins snapped the New England Patriots' eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory.

The Dolphins (6-7) were 11-point underdogs at home, but they kept the Patriots (10-3) from clinching their ninth consecutive AFC East title — at least for another week.

Brady went 24 for 43 for 233 yards and one touchdown. Miami sacked him twice and hit him five times, and held the Patriots to 25 yards rushing. New England was 0 for 11 on third down.

The Dolphins' Jay Cutler threw for 263 yards and three scores, including two to Jarvis Landry. Kenyan Drake had 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving.

A Brady touchdown pass cut the deficit to 10 points with 13 minutes left, but the Patriots' next three possessions netted 5 yards. After a New England field goal, Miami sealed the victory by recovering an onside kick with 53 seconds to go.

The Dolphins wore the uniforms from their perfect 1972 season and looked the part. For the first time in four prime-time appearances this season, they rose to the occasion.

Miami tried to turn the game into a laugher in the third quarter when Landry caught a touchdown pass and then set the ball down in the end zone and pumped it repeatedly — an apparent reference to the Patriots' Deflategate scandal.

Coach Adam Gase beat New England for the first time in four tries. His team snapped the Patriots' 14-game road winning streak, second-best ever behind San Francisco's 18 in a row from 1988-90.

Gase threw a lot of wrinkles at the Patriots early, with tight end MarQueis Gray and receivers Landry and Jakeem Grant taking turns lining up in the backfield. Cutler spun out of the grasp of blitzing safety Jordan Richards to throw a completion that kept Miami's first touchdown drive going.

The 5-foot-7 Grant made a leaping catch against Malcolm Butler his first career touchdown reception, a 25-yarder.