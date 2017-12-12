Jakob Silfverberg, Logan Shaw shoot Ducks past Carolina, 3-2

Victor Rask scored for Carolina on a loose puck with 2:40 to play. The Canes couldn't get an equalizer past Gibson, who made several big saves down the stretch, including a stunning dive to stop Elias Lindholm.

"(Mistakes) are magnified when you're struggling to score, and obviously we are struggling to score," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "We got it to 3-2, and in the third when we pushed, I thought we had some real good looks."

Getzlaf had been out since getting hit in the face by a puck Oct. 29 in Raleigh. The Ducks have been without Ryan Kesler, their other top centre, all season long.

Getzlaf even protected his recently repaired face with a visor, which he typically only wears during international play for Canada. He is among the few dozen NHL players who have chosen not to wear a visor after the league made them mandatory for new players in 2013.

When asked if the visor was here to stay, Getzlaf snorted: "I doubt it."

"I lost a few pucks in my feet, those things that I don't normally do," he added. "Those are adjustments after coming back from such a long layoff."

Williams put the Canes ahead just 83 seconds into the first period with a nifty deflection in front, but Grant answered with his first goal in 10 games off a break with Shaw.

Silfverberg roofed a wrist shot with 35 seconds left in the second period, capitalizing on a clear path to the net when Carolina defenceman Haydn Fleury fell down.

"It's a game of mistakes, we all say," Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk said. "It gets tough when we're in a little bit of a tough stretch right now. Every mistake weighs on you a little bit more. You think about it more. You end up gripping your stick a little tighter, trying to bear down and make those plays."

In the third, Shaw ended his 20-game goal drought off a sharp pass from defenceman Andy Welinski, who got his first point in his NHL debut.

NOTES: Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks scratched LW Nick Ritchie, who was injured in their last game against Minnesota. Ritchie hadn't missed a game since Oct. 11. ... Anaheim made several roster moves before the game, sending RW Jared Boll, LW Kevin Roy and D Jaycob Megna to its AHL affiliate in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Ducks: At St. Louis Blues on Thursday to open a six-game road trip heading up to the Christmas break.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press