Durant leads short-handed Warriors past Portland 111-104

Now, the Warriors will get to stay home for almost the entire rest of the year except for a trip to face the Lakers on Dec. 18.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points in Portland's fifth straight loss. It was the first meeting of the season between the West rivals after Golden State took all four games last regular season and then swept the Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

"In a game like tonight when you have Steph out, Draymond out, we have to understand that other guys are going to come in and be aggressive and try to take advantage of their opportunities," Lillard said.

After missing his first four 3-point tries, Thompson hit from deep in the final 30 seconds of the first half as the Warriors led 59-47 at the break.

BARNES RETIRES

As he expected to do this winter, Matt Barnes announced his retirement on Monday.

Barnes, who received his Warriors championship ring Nov. 27 when Golden State hosted his former Kings and hometown team, posted his news on Instagram with a selfie.

"Had a cool 15yr run!! Travelled the world met alota cool people, some will be brothers for the rest of my life!" he wrote, later adding, "Love me or HATE ME, I DID IT MY WAY!!"

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard notched his 10th 30-point performance of the season. ... The Blazers made their initial 23 free throws before a miss and wound up 23 of 25 from the line. ... Portland led 28-27 after the first but gave up a 15-4 burst in the second.

Warriors: Durant passed John Stockton (19,711 points) for 44th place on the NBA career scoring list. ... Andre Iguodala played his 1,000th regular-season game, becoming one of 126 players in NBA history to accomplish the feat. ... Second-year guard Patrick McCaw returned after missing two games with a concussion and bruised nose. ... Curry rode a stationary bike during the morning shootaround. Pachulia took some one-handed shots during warmups. ... Golden State committed five first-quarter turnovers and 14 in all.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Miami on Wednesday.

Warriors: Host the Mavericks on Thursday.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press