Monday's Games
NHL
Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 2 N.Y. Rangers 1 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Washington 1
Florida 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 1
Anaheim 3 Carolina 2
---
NFL
Miami 27 New England 20
---
NBA
Charlotte 116 Oklahoma City 103
Chicago 108 Boston 85
Houston 130 New Orleans 123
Miami 107 Memphis 82
Golden State 111 Portland 104
L.A. Clippers 96 Toronto 91
---
By The Canadian Press
