South Korea edges North Korea 1-0 at East Asian Championship

TOKYO — South Korea got the better of North Korea on the soccer field on Tuesday, winning 1-0 at the East Asian Championship.

North Korea defender Ri Yong Chol scored an own-goal in the 64th-minute to give the South Koreans the victory.

The game was played amid escalating tensions between the two nations, with North Korea performing a series of missile tests in recent months and South Korea and the United States undertaking military exercises.

Both national anthems were observed respectfully at Ajinomoto Stadium.