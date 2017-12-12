Victorious Dundas Real McCoys sign scoring ace Darren Haydar

The Dundas Real McCoys brother act of Phil and Dan Brewer collected seven points between themselves as the McCoys skated to a 10-5 victory over the Hamilton Steelhawks in Allan Cup Hockey action last Friday night at Dave Andreychuck Mountain Arena.

The following night in Whitby, Dundas was edged 7-6 in overtime by the Dunlops. The McCoys held a 5-2 after the opening period, but ran out of gas.

Beginning Friday night, Dec. 15, the Real McCoys Food Drive in aid of Flamborough Food Bank will be in full swing with a donation barrel in the Harry Howell Arena until the end of the month. Any child, 13 or under, who brings a non-perishable food donation to a game will be admitted free of charge.

Friday’s game with the Steelhawks is at 8 p.m.

“We have proved we can score goals, but it’s a tough league,” said Don Robertson, president and general manager of the McCoys. “We beat a good Hamilton club last Friday, which beat the Stoney Creek Generals on Saturday. The same night, we had Whitby Dunlops down by three goals heading into the third period, but couldn’t hold the lead.

“That’s two straight games that we have let them back into the game. We have to fix that right away. We are getting points, but need three points from a win not one.”

Last Friday, Phil Brewer led the scoring parade, which marked the debut of Darren Haydar and Scott Roy, with three goals and two assists. Phil’s brother, Dan, added two more goals. Ryan Watson picked up a goal and four assists, while Dan Lapointe, Haydar and Cam Watson chipped in with a goal and an assist. Shawn Snider added the other Dundas goal with Simon Mangos and Roy assisting on three and two goals, respectively. Hamilton replied with two goals by Sean Jones and singles by Mike Ruberto, Stephen Thorne, and Josh Ranalli.

Robertson said the McCoys have been after Haydar for at least two years.

“(Coach) Ron Bernacci dug his name up, and we really wanted to add him to our roster. He won the American Hockey League scoring title and captained Chicago Wolves to a Calder Cup Final against the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2006-07,” said Robertson.

“He also played for Nashville Predators, Atlanta Thrashers and Colorado Avalanche in the National Hockey League. His signing gives us a number of options up front. The best apart is what a quality person Darren is. We have also signed Scott Roy, who played in the Federal League with the Watertown, N.Y. Wolves last year.”