Column: Defining shots based on every club in the bag

Some of the defining shots on the PGA Tour this year were hit from the tee and fairway, from the bunkers and behind trees, and even from the driving range.

Two of them effectively clinched a first major. One of them introduced another young star.

One way to look back on 2017 is through every club in the bag. The shots weren't necessarily the best, but they helped shape the year.

DRIVER: Moments after Dustin Johnson made a birdie putt to force a sudden-death playoff at the Northern Trust, he effectively ended it with one swing . CBS analyst Nick Faldo pointed to a bunker beyond the right side of the lake on the 18th hole at Glen Oaks as a target for Johnson's powerful fade. Instead, he took it over the entire lake, a 341-yard blast. That left him a lob wedge to 4 feet for birdie to beat Jordan Spieth.

3-WOOD: "Oh gosh, Jimmy, be good." Justin Thomas was speaking to caddie Jimmy Johnson after launching a 3-wood from 310 yards to the elevated green on the par-5 18th at Erin Hills. It was perfect, landing softly and rolling out 8 feet to set up an eagle that tied one U.S. Open record (63) and broke another (9-under par).

HYBRID: Robert Streb was in the rough left of the fairway on the par-5 12th hole at the TPC Old White in the Greenbrier Classic. It looked as though he might lay up, but Streb chose hybrid and slashed it out. The ball tumbled onto the green and came within inches of an albatross.

3-IRON: Jordan Spieth hit the most memorable 3-iron of the year, not for the way he struck the ball, but from where he struck it in the British Open. On the wrong side of a dune, facing an impossible lie, Spieth wisely asked if the practice range at Royal Birkdale was out-of-bounds. Told it was in play, he took a penalty drop on the range, got free relief from the equipment trucks and hit a blind shot with his 3-iron just short of the green. He got up-and-down for bogey. He played his next four holes in 5 under to win the claret jug.

4-IRON: Patrick Cantlay already made a remarkable recovery from a back injury that plagued him for three years by making it to the Tour Championship in just 11 starts. And then he finished his year in a playoff in Las Vegas. In the rough blocked by trees, Cantlay saw enough of an opening to hit 4-iron that somehow made it through, ran through the green and set up an efficient up-and-down to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his first PGA Tour victory.

5-IRON: Dustin Johnson was on the verge of losing the last of a six-shot lead in the HSBC Champions when Justin Rose, in the group ahead of him, faced the tough par-3 17th at Sheshan International with a back pin. Rose hit 5-iron just left of the flag and watched it roll to 4 feet of the flag for a birdie that led to a two-shot victory, his first of the year.

6-IRON: The two memorable shots from Jordan Spieth's victory in the British Open were the shot from the driving range and the 50-foot eagle putt. The most important shot was the 6-iron he nearly holed on the par-3 14th. Tied for the lead after his adventurous bogey on the previous hole at Royal Birkdale, Spieth's tee shot plopped down in front of the hole and stopped 4 feet away. The birdie restored his lead, and he was on his way.