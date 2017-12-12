Broncos place guard Ronald Leary on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ron Leary's first season in Denver has been cut short by a back injury that sidelined the sixth-year guard the last two weeks.

The Broncos placed Leary on injured reserve. He was the cornerstone of Denver's free agent class last winter when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with $20 million in guarantees after spending his first five seasons in Dallas.

Leary was a solid addition up front even as the Broncos' refurbished offensive line sprung leaks as former offensive co-ordinator Mike McCoy spread out his personnel in three-receiver sets that didn't provide help for his struggling tackles.

Leary has been replaced in the lineup by Connor McGovern.