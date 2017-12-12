Steelers put LB Shazier on injured reserve with spine injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier's season is over.

The AFC North champions placed Shazier on injured reserve Tuesday because of a spinal injury suffered in a victory over Cincinnati on Dec. 4.

The 25-year-old Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery last week and remains in the hospital. The team has not released the exact nature of Shazier's injury and his long-term prognosis.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said Shazier "will continue to be one of our team leaders."