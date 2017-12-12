Votto wins Lou Marsh Trophy as athlete of the year

TORONTO — Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto is the 2017 winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

The winner of the award — which Votto also took in 2010 — is selected annually by a panel of sports journalists from across the country.

Other finalists were Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, curler Rachel Homan and moguls skiier Mikael Kingsbury.

Votto came within a whisker of winning his second National League MVP award this season, losing to Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton by just two points.