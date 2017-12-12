Gremio beats Pachuca 1-0 to make Club World Cup final

The final will be on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Gremio was in control for most of the match but struggled to create many significant chances in regulation time.

Forward Luan, one of Brazil's most promising stars, struck the post with a long-range shot early in the second half.

"We were too anxious, making too many passing mistakes," Everton said. "It took a while but eventually we were able to get into the game."

Pachuca's best chance was a header by Guzman that just missed the far corner in the final minutes of normal time.

"The team competed incredibly," Pachuca coach Diego Alonso said. "But in extra time the team started to feel a bit tired. But I'm delighted, I need to congratulate my players."

In the match for fifth place, Urawa Reds of Japan defeated Wydad Casablanca 3-2 with a pair of goals by Brazilian player Mauricio.

Wydad scored its second goal in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty kick with the help of video review.

