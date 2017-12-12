Dortmund win in Stoeger's first game as coach

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund finally ended its winless streak in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-0 in Peter Stoeger's first game in charge on Tuesday.

Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos broke the deadlock in the 55th minute and Shinji Kagawa sealed it in the 89th after Dortmund missed a host of chances to do so.

It was Dortmund's first league win at the ninth attempt since September, and only its second in 14 games across all competitions.

The side's slump led to the sacking of Peter Bosz on Sunday, when Stoeger took over.