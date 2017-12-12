Canada's world juniors selection camp begins

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — There are so many players at Hockey Canada's world junior championship selection camp that the ice was completely torn up after just one practice, with pucks bouncing over sticks and snow piling up against the goals.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme put 32 of his charges through two practices on Tuesday, rotating through four goalies and trying to give the 18 forwards and 10 defencemen a good look as he, team lead Joel Bouchard and head scout Brad McEwen have to narrow their roster down to 22 by Friday.

Only defenceman Dante Fabbro sat out as he nursed an undisclosed injury.

"It's going to be interesting to see the battles, because we strongly believe that the 33 guys here have the chance to make this team," said Ducharme outside Canada's locker room at the Meridian Centre. "It's their job to make us make difficult decisions.

"That's what we want, for them to force us to make difficult decisions and find the best 22 guys."

Some of Ducharme's decisions will be easier than others.

Seven players are returning from last year's silver-medal roster. Goaltender Carter Hart (Everett), defencemen Jake Bean (Calgary), Kale Clague (Brandon) and Fabbro (Boston University) and forwards Dillon Dube (Kelowna), Michael McLeod (Mississauga) and Taylor Raddysh (Erie) are all back.

Defenceman Victor Mete, who was loaned to Team Canada by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, is also a safe bet to make the final cut. The 19-year-old Woodbridge, Ont., native has four assists and a plus-5 rating in 27 games with the Canadiens this season, averaging 14:52 of ice time per game.

That leaves 14 spots to be filled, even though Ducharme insists that everyone will have to earn their way on to the roster. McLeod, who had two goals and an assist for Canada at last year's world juniors, has given advice to some of his teammates trying to make this year's roster.

"Don't look too much into what the lines are going to be at practice," said McLeod, who has eight goals and five assists in 11 games for the OHL's Steelheads this season. "Just play your game, don't try to do too much, just play your game."