Impact trade Ciman to Los Angeles FC

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact shook up their backline Tuesday, trading star centre back Laurent Ciman to expansion Los Angeles FC for Canadian wingback Raheem Edwards and Finnish defender Jukka Raitala.

LAFC had taken both players in the expansion draft held earlier in the Day, Raitala from Columbus with the fourth pick and Edwards from Toronto FC with the fifth.

"With Ambroise Oyongo's probable departure, it was important for us to add an experienced left back," Impact technical director Adam Braz, in a statement, said of Raitala. "Raheem is a young, versatile, and exciting Canadian international that will fit in nicely with our group. He is quick and crafty and poses a lot of problems for the opposition in the attacking third of the field."

Ciman, 32, was MLS defender of the year in 2015. That year, his first in Major League Soccer, the Belgian international was also named to the MLS Best XI and MLS all-star game and was chosen Impact Defensive Player of the Year.

Ciman played 85 MLS games for Montreal, starting 30 matches this season.

"We want to thank Laurent for his efforts and commitment to our club during the last three years," said Braz. "We wish him all the best moving forward."

Raitala played 28 games, starting 20, in his first season with Columbus this season. The 29-year-old previously played for 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany, Osasuna in Spain and SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands . He has win 39 caps for Finland.

Edwards, 22, had a breakthrough season with Toronto in 2017, playing 21 games (10 starts) with one goal and six assists. He has two caps for Canada.

Montreal shed salary in the deal, with Ciman making US$661,666 this season. Edwards earned $53,000 and Raitala $161,670.

"After having analyzed the team's defensive play during the last season, and by relying on internal reports, it seemed important to me to make some adjustments," said Remi Garde, the Impact's new head coach and director of player personnel. "It's the first change in terms of departures, but other players will get added to the roster in the next few weeks."