Falcao seals win for Monaco over Caen in French League Cup

PARIS — Radamel Falcao lobbed the goalkeeper to seal a 2-0 win for Monaco over Caen in the fourth round of the French League Cup on Tuesday.

Guido Carrillo got the home side, which lost the final last season to Paris Saint-Germain, underway in the first half before Falcao sealed it with five minutes remaining.

Also, Toulouse beat visiting Girondins de Bordeaux 2-0 and Angers defeated Metz 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.

PSG, Marseille, and Lyon were among the sides scheduled to play on Wednesday.