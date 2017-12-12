Orioles minor leaguer suspended 50 games for amphetamine

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles third baseman Steve Wilkerson has been suspended for 50 games after testing positive for amphetamine, a banned stimulant, under baseball's minor league program.

The commissioner's office announced the penalty Tuesday.

Wilkerson is a 25-year-old on the roster of Triple-A Norfolk. He hit .305 with eight homers and 45 RBIs for Frederick of the Class A Carolina League and Bowie of the Double-A Eastern League. He was selected by Baltimore in the eighth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Clemson.

There have been 83 suspensions under the minor league drug program this year and five under the major league program.