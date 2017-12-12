Buck Showalter wants to keep managing Orioles beyond 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buck Showalter wants to continue managing the Baltimore Orioles after his contract expires following the 2018 season.

The three-time Manager of the Year was asked Tuesday at baseball's winter meetings whether he wants to manage the Orioles in 2019 and beyond.

His reply? "Sure."

"As I get older, I realize how lucky I am," the 61-year-old Showalter said. "I think everybody knows what I think of the city and the organization and the people that I've come to know. But as every day passes, it's another great honour."