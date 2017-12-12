Callaway failing 'tall task' of viewing all 2017 Mets games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mickey Callaway might not quite complete one off-season "tall task."

The new manager of the New York Mets originally intended to watch all 162 of the team's games last season — an aim that now seems out of reach.

"They can condense a game down to 20 minutes," Callaway said Tuesday at baseball's winter meetings. "I've been trying to do it. I don't know if I'm going to make it all the way through."

Callaway has been focusing on individual players as he prepares for his first managerial job at any level. He had been the pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians the past five seasons.