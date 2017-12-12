James scores 25 has 17 assists, as Cavs beat Hawks 123-114

"That's just who I am," he said. "I've never liked being a volume shooter. That's just not my game. Me being efficient just helps our team ultimately."

Atlanta fell to 6-21, the worst record in the league. Taurean Prince scored a career-high 24 points while Kent Bazemore had 20.

Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade missed the game because of a sore left knee. He is averaging 11.5 points and shooting 46 per cent.

The Cavaliers built a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter and set a team record with 10 or more 3-pointers in 17 consecutive games.

The Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 117-115 in Cleveland on Nov. 5, which was Atlanta's second win of the season. Atlanta had beaten Cleveland three of the last four games dating to last season.

Dennis Schroder scored 14 points after sitting out the final 8:14 of the Hawks' loss in New York on Sunday.

Jose Calderon had a season-high 14 points while J.R. Smith had eight assists, his most of the season.

CAVALIER RETURN

Center Tristan Thompson, playing for the first time since Nov. 1 when he strained his left calf, was scoreless and didn't have a rebound in 6 minutes. Thompson is on limited minutes and didn't play in the second half.

NEW EXPERIENCE

Rookie centre Tyler Cavanaugh, who is on a two-way contract, made his first NBA start for Atlanta, scoring 11 points with nine rebounds in 28 minutes.

"It stunk because they kind of took it to us tonight," he said. "But it was a great opportunity to compete against the best player in the league."

TIP-INS

Hawks: F John Collins (sprained left shoulder) practiced with Atlanta's G-League team — the Erie BayHawks — at Quicken Loans Arena earlier in the day, but missed his sixth straight game. ... C Mike Muscala (sprained left ankle) did not travel with the team, while C Dewayne Dedmon (left leg stress reaction) missed his seventh game in a row.

Cavaliers: Wade, who plays point guard with the second unit, missed his second game of the season. James took over most of those duties when the bench players were on the court. ... Cleveland has scored 100 or more points in 21 consecutive games. ... Cleveland has won nine straight at home.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Detroit on Thursday. The Pistons beat Atlanta 111-104 in Detroit on Nov. 10.

Cavaliers: Host the Lakers on Thursday. Cleveland has won the last six games in the series.

By Steve Herrick, The Associated Press