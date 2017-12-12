Porzingis, Beasley help Knicks edge Lakers 113-109 in OT

NEW YORK — Kristaps Porzingis had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Michael Beasley made the biggest plays in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-109 on Tuesday night.

Beasley had 13 points, including the tiebreaking follow shot, and an assist in the extra period as the Knicks went back over .500 at 14-13. Thirteen of their victories have come at Madison Square Garden.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points for the Lakers, who had won two in a row on their trip. Rookie Kyle Kuzma added 19 points off the bench.

Lonzo Ball had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, with a dazzling third-quarter stretch that had father LaVar celebrating wildly from his courtside seat next to Lithuania-bound sons LiAngelo and LaMelo. But Lonzo was quiet after that period beyond two free throws early in OT.

The Knicks essentially won it with Beasley's flurry of a tip-in, a pass inside to Doug McDermott for a basket, and a driving layup that turned at 103-all game into a 109-103 lead with 1:24 remaining in the overtime.

Ball went high to slam down a lob pass from Caldwell-Pope, nailed a 3-pointer, drove for a layup, and then fed Brook Lopez for a 3-pointer in the third quarter. But the Knicks kept scoring right with the Lakers, and the game was tied until Brandon Ingram ended his 0-for-10 start with a three-point play with 40 seconds left that made it 79-76 heading to the fourth.

The Knicks were in good shape when Porzingis' basket made it 99-94 with 1:29 remaining in regulation and Ball threw away a pass. But Caldwell-Pope tipped in a miss and Kuzma made a 3-pointer to tie it with 23.9 seconds to go, before Porzingis missed a 3 at the buzzer.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Ingram finished with five points on 2-for-12 shooting. He entered as the Lakers' leading scorer and averaged 19.2 points in the previous 11 games, scoring in double digits in all of them.

Knicks: Former Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire was at the game and led a countdown to the lighting of a menorah on the overhead videoboard to celebrate the start of Hanukkah. It was the seventh anniversary of Stoudemire setting a franchise record with his eighth straight 30-point game.