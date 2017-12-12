Crawford, Much career nights spark Iona over Yale 83-67.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — E.J. Crawford poured in 24 points and Deyshonee Much added 19 — a career-high for Crawford and season best for Much — and combined to hit seven of Iona's 11 3-pointers as the Gaels broke away from Yale 83-67 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak to four games.

Yale (6-7) scored two quick layups to open the second half and come within five points of the Gaels (5-4) only to see Much and Crawford go off on an 11-4 run. Much with a trey, Crawford a 3-point play and a jumper capped with a 3-pointer after Much rebounded a Yale miss.

Much and Jan Svandrlik hit back-to-back 3-pointers, sparking a 10-0 run that ended with Yale calling a timeout and the lead 77-55 with 3:42 to play.

Blake Reynolds led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Eric Monroe and Miye Oni added 12 each.