Freeman has double-double; Rutgers beats Fordham 75-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Deshawn Freeman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Sanders added 12 points and Rutgers beat Fordham 75-63 on Tuesday night.

Freeman was 6 of 9 from the floor, and Sanders was 4-of-8 shooting and collected his 1,000th career point. Geo Baker chipped in 12 points and Candido Sa didn't miss a shot and scored all 10 of his points in the first half for Rutgers (9-3), which has won three straight.

Ivan Raut scored 19 points, including 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, to lead Fordham (4-6). Will Tavares had 11 points, and David Pekarek and Perris Hicks each chipped in 10.

After a scoreless first couple of minutes, Fordham scored on Raut's 3-pointer, and could hear the visiting bench cheer in a half-empty RAC. The Rams were able to stay competitive in an ugly first half. It was 7-7 when Rutgers went on a 6-0 run.

A 4-point play by Raut cut the Rutgers' lead to 28-26 with four minutes left in the first half. Sanders' jumper for his 1,00th point and Sa's block ended the half and the Scarlet Knights led 36-28.

Baker's dunk made it a 20-point lead for Rutgers with seven minutes to play. The Rams pulled to 65-56 with 3:44 remaining but didn't get closer.

BIG PICTURE

Fordham: The Rams have yet to put together a winning streak and has struggled during their nonconference schedule.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have rebounded since snapping its three-game skid, including losses at then-ranked Minnesota and at home against No. 2 Michigan State and No. 19 Florida State. They face another ranked team in Seton Hall on Saturday.

