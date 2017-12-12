North Dakota State stampedes past Valley City State, 101-58

FARGO, N.D. — Deng Geu and Rocky Kreuser combined to score 35 points as North Dakota State drubbed NAIA Valley City State, 101-58 on Tuesday night.

The Bison stampeded to a 22-point lead by intermission, closing the period on an 8-0 run, and finished the game shooting 70.2 per cent from the field (40 of 57), including 8 of 18 from behind the 3-point arc, and held a decisive, 40-21 edge on the boards.

Geu was 8 of 9 from the field to post 18 points while grabbing seven boards. Kreuser was 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line to add 17 points. Paul Miller, Tyson Ward and Jared Samuelson each added 11 points.

North Dakota State (5-5) now has won 19 straight games against the Vikings and is 43-7 all-time in a series that dates back to the 1901-02 season.