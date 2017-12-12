Wright scores 20, San Diego upsets Colorado 69-59

"We're not as good as we think we are," King said. "I don't think we respected San Diego enough coming into this game. I think it was clear as day, especially in the first half."

San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the country and showed off that prowess Tuesday. The Toreros held the Buffaloes to 26 per cent shooting.

"We want the game to be easy. We want life to be easy," Boyle said. "Guess what? You play against good defensive teams, life isn't easy. You have to work for everything."

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The days of being overlooked have vanished. "Now we understand that we're not going to sneak up on anybody anymore," Smith said. "It's different when you're the hunted."

Colorado: The Buffaloes aren't the same in the middle with Tory Miller-Stewart out indefinitely with a foot injury. They were outrebounded by a 38-37 margin by San Diego.

SO SORRY

King apologized his teammates after the game for a couple of miscues he felt he made late in the second half.

"That's going to keep me up tonight for sure," King said.

TIES TO TOREROS

Colorado assistant Bill Grier was the head coach at San Diego from 2007-15. He led the Toreros to the 2008 West Coast Conference title and beat No. 4 seed Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He went 117-144 at San Diego.

BASEBALL ANALOGY

Leading at halftime, Smith had a simple message for his team.

"No home runs. We want to hit singles," Smith said. "Our guys did a great job executing on both sides of the ball. So I couldn't be more excited for our program and these young men."

THIS & THAT

Isaiah Pineiro and Olin Carter III both had 10 points for the Toreros. ... The Buffaloes are 105-20 under Boyle at the Coors Events Center. ... Freshman McKinley Wright IV had 12 points and has scored in double digits in every game this season. ... Colorado only hit 14 shots from the field and went 3 of 18 from 3-point land.

UP NEXT:

San Diego: Host North Texas on Saturday.

Colorado: Host South Dakota State on Friday before a week off between games.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press