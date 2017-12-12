Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Blues 3-0

"I didn't think we made it hard enough on Vasilevskiy," Allen said. "He's been the best goalie in the league this year and it's not even really close. We put pucks on net but it was pretty easy for him."

The Lightning got to Allen again when Kucherov scored on a wrist shot at 15:37 of the final period. It was his 21st goal of the season.

"We generated opportunities but obviously there's some nights where the goalie deserves some credit," Blues coach Mike Yeo said. "That guy's pretty good. That's a good team we played tonight. I thought we gave ourselves a good chance. We didn't finish, we didn't capitalize, but if we keep playing like that then we will get good results.

"This is not a night where you come in here and beat people up. It was a good effort but it wasn't enough. We'll find a way to get better."

Tampa Bay earned its first sweep of a multigame season series against St. Louis in franchise history. The Lightning beat the visiting Blues 2-1 on Oct. 14.

"I'll be honest. This is my fifth year with the team and I don't I ever remember winning in this building so it was finally nice to win here," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "I coached junior here we had a lot of success in junior but just haven't had it in the NHL coming to this building so definitely this is nice especially against a team that has the most points in the Western Conference so it's a big confidence builder for us."

NOTES: The Blues placed captain Alex Pietrangelo on injured reserve and recalled fellow defenceman Jordan Schmaltz from the minors. Pietrangelo, who is nursing a lower-body injury, has seven goals and 16 assists in 30 games this season. Schmaltz was selected by St. Louis with the 25th overall pick of the 2012 draft. ... Lightning D Braydon Coburn missed his fifth consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Visit Arizona on Thursday.

Blues: Host Anaheim on Thursday.

By Warren Mayes, The Associated Press