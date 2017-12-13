Barea, Mavs spoil Leonard's return with 95-89 win over Spurs

"We have been waiting for a game like this where we go out and play a full 48-minute game," said Ferrell, who had a career-high eight rebounds. "We've had some good games this season, but we put it all together tonight."

LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Rudy Gay scored 21 for the Spurs, who shot 29 per cent while getting outscored 28-20 in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Bryn Forbes banked in a 3-pointer over 7-footer Dirk Nowitzki at the first-half buzzer to get the Spurs within 46-44. ... Aldridge, Gay and Leonard were the only Spurs in double figures. Patty Mills was next with eight. ... C Pau Gasol went scoreless on just two shots with nine rebounds.

Mavericks: Rookie PG Dennis Smith Jr. missed his third straight game with a left hip strain and won't play on the upcoming two-game trip. ... Nowitzki was 1 of 8 from the field and finished with six points. ... Barnes matched a season high with three steals.

PARKER PLAN 2.0?

San Antonio's minutes plan for Leonard appears similar to that of guard Tony Parker, who played more than 20 minutes for the first time in seven games since returning from surgery for a ruptured quadriceps tendon.

The 35-year-old Parker had six points on 3-of-9 shooting as the Spurs lost for the first time with him in the lineup. Parker has skipped two games since returning. Parker didn't play in the fourth quarter of his first four games.

"I'm not going to say how I'm going to play him," coach Gregg Popovich said of Leonard. "But he can only have so many minutes, so that's the way it is."

POWELL POWER

Powell had his first double-double of the season and sixth of his career. He's scored in double figures six of the past nine games. "He always gives us amazing energy, toughness and just gives us that team toughness," coach Rick Carlisle said. "Guys like him, you just can't get enough of."

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Houston on Friday before the final matchup with Dallas this season on Saturday.

Mavericks: At Golden State on Thursday.

___

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press