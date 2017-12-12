Granlund's shootout goal lifts Wild to 2-1 win over Flames

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mikael Granlund scored the winning goal in a shootout and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The shootout reached the fifth round before Granlund beat Mike Smith. Alex Stalock stopped Michael Ferland to give Minnesota its third straight victory, the first two coming in overtime.

Ferland and Minnesota's Matt Cullen scored in regulation. Smith made 21 saves for Calgary, while Stalock stopped 16 shots in two periods plus overtime for the Wild. He replaced injured goalie Devan Dubnyk after the first.

Calgary dominated the puck throughout the first period and carried a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal 17 minutes in. But after the Wild killed off the second Flames power play of the frame, their second and third shots on net produced the game's first goal.

Ryan Suter took a shot from the top of the left circle that Smith turned aside. Joel Eriksson Ek took a whack at the rebound before Cullen poked it in to put Minnesota on top 1-0.

The Flames tied it with just more than a minute left in the second period on Ferland's 12th goal of the season. Ferland fired a slap shot from centre point that deflected off Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin and beat Stalock over his left shoulder.

Stalock entered at the start of the second period in place of Dubnyk, who stopped all 10 shots he saw in the first but was removed after aggravating a lower-body injury.

Ferland missed a golden opportunity to give Calgary the lead early in the third when Johnny Gaudreau got Stalock out of position and fed the puck across the slot to Ferland. But facing an open net, Ferland's wrist shot hit the crossbar.

NOTES: Referee TJ Luxmore left early in the third period after the carom from Ferland's shot off the crossbar hit him in the head. Luxmore was able to return after receiving treatment. . Cullen's goal was the 250th of his 21-year NHL career. . Jaromir Jagr (lower-body injury) missed his fourth straight game for the Flames. . Dubnyk played in his 100th game with the Wild. . After going 5-17 in overtime since 3-on-3 play debuted in the 2015-16 season, the Wild have won their last three overtime games.

UP NEXT