Dalton, James lead Wyoming past E Washington 93-88 in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Justin James scored on a fast-break after a steal, Hayden Dalton threw down back-to-back dunks and Nyaires Redding hit a pair of free throws with one second left and Wyoming slammed the door on Eastern Washington 93-88 in overtime Tuesday night.

Dalton finished with 28 points, and his dunk after Alan Herndon stole an inbounds pass tied the game at 78-78 with nine seconds left in regulation. Dalton hit back-to-back jumpers for the Cowboys (8-3) to start the OT. James picked up his third double-double in four games with 20 points and 10 boards.

Bogdan Bliznyuk led the Eagles (3-8) with 30 points. Jack Perry added 17 with seven assists and Ty Gibson scored 15. EWU has been on a 10-game road since Nov. 12 and has lost its last five.

The Eagles hit 15 3-pointers and hung with Wyoming in a game where the lead was swapped seven times and tied five times.