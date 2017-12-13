Oregon State slips past Jacksonville State 70-69

The Beavers opened the second half with a four-point play by Ethan Thompson that gave Oregon State its first lead. That was part of an 11-3 run that put the Beavers ahead 44-39.

Oregon State led 70-67 but committed turnovers on consecutive possessions with less than two minutes left. Jacksonville State trailed 70-69 after two Jamall Gregory free throws, but Gregory missed a layup the next time down the floor. Jacksonville State made a defensive stop against the Beavers, though, and had a chance for the win.

The Gamecocks came into the contest averaging 52.2 per cent on field goals, which ranked sixth in the NCAA. But the Beavers held them to 42 per cent shooting and shot 52 per cent themselves.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks' 7-2 start was their best through nine games since the 2012-13 season. . Jacksonville State, an NCAA tournament team last year, had seven different players lead them in scoring entering Tuesday's game.

Oregon State: With a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Oregon State surpassed its win total for last season, when leading player Tinkle missed most of the year due to injury. . The Beavers last won four in a row during the 2014-15 season. The last time Oregon State won six in a row was in 2004-05.

POWER FIVE

The Gamecocks' last two losses have been by a combined four points, and both were against power-five conference teams. "Mississippi State hits a last second three to beat us (on Nov. 26). Hopefully we can learn from this and get better," Harper said.

BREAKOUT GAME

Kendal Manuel scored a season-high 10 points for the Beavers on Tuesday. He averaged 7.8 points as a freshman but had slumped as a sophomore, and was averaging 2.7 points entering the game. He hadn't scored in five of the previous six contests.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State hosts South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Oregon State hosts Saint Louis in Portland for the Dam City Classic on Saturday.

By Kyle Odegard, The Associated Press