India wins by 141 runs after Sharma's 3rd double hundred

MOHALI, India — Rohit Sharma hit his third double hundred in ODI cricket Wednesday as India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs and levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Riding Sharma's 208 not out, India scored 392-4 and later restricted Sri Lanka to 251-8. Angelo Mathews' knock of 111 not out went in vain.

Chasing an improbable 393, Sri Lanka made a poor start and lost openers Danushka Gunathilaka (16) and Upul Tharanga (7) early.

The visitors were reduced to 62-3 when Washington Sundar (1-65) bowled Upul Tharanga (7) in the 16th over.