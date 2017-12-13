Sri Lanka wins toss, will bowl in second ODI against India

Sports 01:23 AM

MOHALI, India — Sri Lanka won the toss on Wednesday and sent India in to bat, attempting to clinch the three-match limited-overs series and achieve a historic milestone.

Sri Lanka, which named an unchanged lineup, won the first match in Dharamsala by seven wickets on Sunday. A win Wednesday would give the visitors their first win in a bilateral series on Indian soil in any format.

India made one change, handing spin all-rounder Washington Sundar his debut. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was left out of the XI.

With plenty of rain in the region over the past few days, a damp wicket was expected to give assistance to the pace bowlers.

__

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (captain), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep.

By The Associated Press

