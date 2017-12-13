George, Anthony visit old homes that look fine without them

___

Other games to watch:

—Lakers at Cleveland, Thursday. One of those games that figures to spark conversation about LeBron James' future.

—San Antonio at Houston, Friday. First meeting between two of the West's best since the Spurs eliminated the Rockets in the conference semifinals.

—Utah at Boston, Friday. The Jazz lost Gordon Hayward to Boston over the summer. The Celtics lost him to injury on opening night.

—Warriors at Lakers, Monday. Golden State's only road game in a span of 10 games, and the defending champs don't even have to leave California for it.

___

PISTONS NOT PUMPING

It's been a dismal December in Detroit.

The Pistons are 0-7 this month after a strong start to the season in which they racked up a number of impressive road victories. That spurred them to a 14-6 record and a spot near the top of the Eastern Conference after they missed the playoffs last season.

But once December started, the victories stopped. Detroit dropped its seventh in a row when it was blown out 103-84 at home on Tuesday by a Denver team playing without Nikola Jokic.

"I've got to find the answers," coach Stan Van Gundy said. "I'm not running from the responsibility. This is on me. I selected these players, I decide who plays, I decide what we run on offence, I decide how we play defence. That was an embarrassment tonight."

One that was hard to see coming when the Pistons won at Golden State, Oklahoma City, Minnesota and Boston in October and November.

Part of their problem has been a difficult schedule that has included games against the Spurs, Warriors and Celtics within the last 10 days. But the Pistons also are misfiring from 3-point range and Van Gundy sees chemistry issues, even shuffling his starting lineup before Tuesday's loss.

But he said changes won't matter if Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley don't play better.

"We're in holes too many nights with them and I've got to find an answer to that," he said. "I'm not out there running them down, I'm just telling you they have to play better."

___

STAT LINE OF THE WEEK

LeBron James, Cleveland: 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting, 17 assists in a 123-114 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday. James had a career high in assists but finished with seven rebounds, leaving him still one behind Larry Bird for sixth in NBA history with 59 triple-doubles.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press