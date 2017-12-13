Trademark for Atlantic Schooners secured

HALIFAX — It appears that a step has quietly been taken in the bid to add the Atlantic Schooners to the Canadian Football League field.

Global News is reporting that the trademark for Atlantic Schooners — one of the prospective names for a CFL franchise in Halifax — has officially been registered by an organization known to be interested in bringing a football team to the East Coast.

The trademark would allow the holder to control intellectual property associated with the name such as licence plate holders, athletic apparel and football figurines.

The trademark holder is also listed as having an interest in protecting the copyright when it comes to the broadcasting and re-broadcasting of football games, personal appearances by a sports celebrity or football player and the sales of sporting goods.