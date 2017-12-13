British boxing body to decide on lifting Fury's suspension

LONDON — Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have to wait until next year to discover whether his suspension from boxing will be lifted.

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury in 2016 for drug and medical issues amid a separate U.K. Anti-Doping investigation.

That UKAD case ended Tuesday when Fury accepted a backdated two-year doping ban for elevated levels of nandrolone in urine samples following a fight in February 2015.

The British Boxing Board of Control says it "acknowledges" the UKAD decision, and adds that "Tyson Fury's boxing license suspension will be considered by the Stewards of the Board in January."