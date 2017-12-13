Recovering Pineda, Twins agree to $10M, 2-year deal

The 28-year-old posted a cumulative 4.56 ERA in 76 starts over his final three seasons with the Yankees, with 455 strikeouts in 432 2/3 innings. In his second start of 2017, Pineda took a perfect game through 20 outs against the Tampa Bay Rays and compiled 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. He first complained of elbow trouble following a June 30 appearance and pitched only once more before the surgery.

The Twins ranked 19th out of 30 teams last year with an ERA of 4.73 by their starters. They were last in the major leagues in 2016. Returning for the 2018 rotation will be a solid trio of Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios and Kyle Gibson, with significant questions beyond them.

Sixteen different pitchers took turns at least once in 2017, including rookie Adalberto Mejia's 21 starts. Trevor May is one candidate, another Tommy John patient who missed the entire 2017 season. Another option is Phil Hughes, who's under contract for $26.4 million over two more years. He has made only 20 starts with a 5.91 ERA in the last two seasons, each cut short by thoracic outlet syndrome that required rib surgery to alleviate shoulder trouble.

So chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have expressed an eagerness to aggressively pursue upgrades, unrelated to Pineda. Yu Darvish is the most prominent free agent frequently mentioned as possible acquisition for the Twins.

"It's going to be a tremendous get for whoever has the opportunity to get his name on a contract," Molitor said. "He's still out there. We'll see what happens."

There are always potential trade targets, with plenty of top prospects and young position players for the Twins to dangle in such negotiations.

"Still optimistic that something really good is going to happen for us here," Molitor said.

The other priority is finding a closer, having traded All-Star Brandon Kintzler to Washington before the non-waiver deadline and allowed his replacement Matt Belisle to become a free agent. Glen Perkins is expected to retire.

Kintzler is a possibility to return. In-house candidates, now or in the future, include Taylor Rogers, Trevor Hildenberger, John Curtiss and Alan Busenitz.

"We're open-minded we may have our future closer on our current roster, but do we want to thrust that person into that role come opening day? Ideally, probably not," Levine said earlier in the week.

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press