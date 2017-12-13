Taylor sidestepped a question regarding McDermott's vote of confidence by saying: "I don't necessarily think about that."

"We have to go out there and execute better than we've done," he added. "The time is now for us to take that step."

The Bills have had issues at quarterback no matter who's been under centre with a passing attack that's failed to complement a LeSean McCoy-led running game that remains the offence's strength.

With a 6-5 record, Taylor has been efficient in protecting the ball, but his production has been inconsistent.

He's topped 200 yards passing just four times, and thrown more than one touchdown pass in three games.

Taylor's threat as a scrambler has also been minimized in first-year offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison's system that relies more on a quarterback making quick passes from the pocket.

Taylor's benching came after two consecutive losses in which he combined to complete 38 of 58 passes for 341 yards with two touchdowns and two turnovers, including a lost fumble.

McDermott's decision to start Peterman, however, backfired when the fifth-round draft pick was yanked after throwing five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19.

Peterman's performance before he was hurt against the Colts was difficult to gauge because of the limitations of a snow-covered field caused by a lake-effect storm that caused near whiteout conditions.

McDermott acknowledged the lack of a consistent passing attack has limited the offence.

However, he refused to revisit the reasons why he benched Taylor last month except to say: "It's what I felt our team needed at that time."

Guard Richie Incognito is impressed by the poise Taylor's shown in the face of adversity.

"Tyrod's been shunned and Tyrod's been through a whole bunch, and the one thing about Tyrod is he stayed consistent," Incognito said. "He's stayed true to himself. He's never wavered."

Taylor's future beyond this season was uncertain before being benched. He has only one year left on his contract after having it reduced from a five- to a two-year deal in March.

Taylor said he can't focus on what's beyond his control, while thankful to have another opportunity to start.

"There's always something to prove to myself and others," he said.

"Ultimately, as a team, we have a goal to do something special for this city, and that's first off to get back in the playoffs," Taylor said. "It starts with one game. And it's this game right here."

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press