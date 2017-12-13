Broncos-Colts Capsule

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (20), PASS (29)

COLTS Defence — OVERALL (30), RUSH (23), PASS (30)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Broncos snapped eight-game losing streak with win over Jets last week. ... Defence held Jets to 100 yards and got 18th shutout in franchise history. ... Denver is 0-6 on road and has lost eight straight away from its home field dating back to last season. ... Broncos have NFL's longest active winning streak (32) when holding edge in turnovers. ... WR Demaryius Thomas needs 229 yards to tie Rod Smith for most seasons (six) with 1,000 yards in franchise history, and 22 receptions to tie Torry Holt for most consecutive seasons (six) with 90 catches and 1,000 yards. ... LB Von Miller had three sacks against Colts last season and is fifth in AFC in sacks this season (10). ... Broncos have three defensive TDs this season; Colts have given up six defensive TDs. ... Denver and Indy started season with top two longest active streaks without being shut out. Both streaks ended Oct. 22 with Broncos losing to Chargers and Colts losing to Jaguars. ... Indy has been eliminated from playoffs for third straight season. ... Four-game losing streak is longest of coach Chuck Pagano's six-year tenure with Colts. ... Indy needs to win final two home games to avoid first losing record at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2011. ... Team will use its "colour rush" uniforms for first time. ... Pagano is 4-1 in Thursday night games and Colts are 2-1 in Thursday night home games since 2004. ... RB Frank Gore needs 59 yards from scrimmage to post 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season, one behind NFL record holder Emmitt Smith. ... Gore needs 238 yards rushing for second straight 1,000-yard season and 275 to pass Curtin Martin (14,101) for No. 4 on NFL's career chart. ... K Adam Vinatieri needs 16 points to extend NFL record for most 100-point seasons to 20. ... WR T.Y. Hilton needs one TD catch to tie Marcus Pollard (35) for ninth in franchise history. ... Fantasy Tip: Take Denver's defence. In six games against top-10 defences this season, Indy has allowed 30 sacks, had six turnovers and averaged 13 points scored.

By The Associated Press