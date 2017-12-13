Hutchinson named top player for sixth time

"He is playing at the highest level competing against the best in the world and his stats place him among the best of the best," Canada coach Octavio Zambrano said in a statement.

"With Canada against Jamaica, you could just tell that his presence alone both on and off the field made a huge impact with the men's national team. He is at the top of the game and he is more than worthy of winning this award for the 2017 season."

Besiktas made waves by winning its Champions League group with a 4-0-2 record, finishing ahead of Portugal's Porto, Germany's Leipzig and AS Monaco. The only other teams to emerge unbeaten from the group stage were Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The first Turkish team to top a group and qualify undefeated, Besiktas also set a record for most points (14), goals (11) and wins (4) by a Turkish team in group play.

Its reward is a round-of-16 date with five-time European champion Bayern Munich.

Hutchinson, known as the Octopus for his long legs and ability to shield the ball, led all Besiktas players in covering more than 50 kilometres over the five group games.

The Black Eagles currently stand fourth in the Turkish Super League with a 7-2-6 record, five points behind leader Galatasaray (10-3-2).

Hutchinson joined Besiktas in 2013 after three seasons with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. In 2015, he signed a two-year contract extension.

He started his career in Scandinavia with Osters and Helsingborg in Sweden and FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

His trophy cases includes four Danish titles (2006, 2007, 2009, 2010), one Danish Cup (2009), one Dutch Cup (2012) and two Turkish league titles (2016, 2017).

Hutchinson also led Besiktas to the Europa League quarterfinals last season.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press