Boise St. Bowl History

Dec. 27, 2016 Cactus Bowl — Baylor 31, Boise St. 12
Dec. 23, 2015 Poinsettia Bowl — Boise St. 55, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 31, 2014 Fiesta Bowl — Boise St. 38, Arizona 30
Dec. 24, 2013 Hawaii Bowl — Oregon St. 38, Boise St. 23
Dec. 22, 1012 MAACO Bowl — Boise St. 28, Washington 26
Dec. 22, 2011 MAACO Bowl — Boise St. 56, Arizona St. 24
Dec. 22, 2010 MAACO Bowl — Boise St. 26, Utah 3
Jan. 4, 2010 Fiesta Bowl — Boise St. 17, TCU 10
Dec. 23, 2008 Poinsettia Bowl — TCU 17, Boise St. 16
Dec. 23, 2007 Hawaii Bowl — East Carolina 41, Boise St. 38
Jan. 1, 2007 Fiesta Bowl — Boise St. 43, Oklahoma 42, OT
Dec. 28, 2005 MPC Computers Bowl — Boston College 27, Boise St. 21
Dec. 31, 2004 Liberty Bowl — Louisville 44, Boise St. 40
Dec. 23, 2003 Fort Worth Bowl — Boise St. 34, TCU 31
Dec. 31, 2002 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise St. 34, Iowa St. 16
Dec. 28, 2000 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise St. 38, UTEP 23
Dec. 20, 1999 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise St. 34, Louisville 31
