Southern Mississippi Bowl History

Dec. 31, 2003 Liberty Bowl — Utah 17, Southern Miss. 0

Dec. 27, 2002 Houston Bowl — Oklahoma St. 33, Southern Miss. 23

Dec. 20, 2000 Mobile Alabama Bowl — Southern Miss. 28, TCU 21

Dec. 31, 1999 Liberty Bowl — Southern Miss. 23, Colorado St. 17

Dec. 30, 1998 Humanitarian Bowl — Idaho 42, Southern Miss. 35

Dec. 31, 1997 Liberty Bowl — Southern Miss. 41, Pittsburgh 7

Dec. 28, 1990 All American Bowl — N.C. State 31, Southern Miss. 27

Dec. 23, 1988 Independence Bowl — Southern Miss. 38, Texas-El Paso 18

Dec. 19, 1981 Tangerine Bowl — Missouri 19, Southern Miss. 17

Dec. 13, 1980 Independence Bowl — Southern Miss. 16, McNeese St. 14

Jan. 1, 1954 Sun Bowl — UTEP 37, Southern Miss. 14

Jan. 1, 1953 Sun Bowl — Pacific 26, Southern Miss. 7

