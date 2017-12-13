McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers preparing to play this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers stayed afloat in the post-season race while hoping for nearly two months that Aaron Rodgers would return.

News that the two-time NFL MVP was cleared medically to return from a collarbone injury finally arrived Tuesday night, coming a bit later than coach Mike McCarthy hoped — but well worth the wait for the playoff-hopeful Packers.

Rodgers is in line to start this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

"Next step is preparing to play this week," McCarthy said before practice Wednesday.

It's back to a normal week of preparation for Rodgers after making what McCarthy had considered great progress from right collarbone surgery. He was hurt against Minnesota on Oct. 15 and had the procedure four days later.

"It's been a long road ... but I'm happy to say I've been medically cleared to return," Rodgers wrote on Instagram Tuesday night. "Thanks for all the love, support, prayers and well wishes over the past 8 weeks and a big thank you to Dr. (Pat) McKenzie and our incredible training staff."

The Packers (7-6) went 3-4 with backup Brett Hundley starting to stay in the playoff race, including a 27-21 victory in overtime last week over Cleveland. They are one of four teams with at least seven wins chasing Atlanta for the second wild-card berth in the NFC.

Rodgers is eligible to be activated Friday, eight weeks after initially going on injured reserve. But the preparation has already started. McCarthy said there would be extra individual work in practice.

Rodgers, though, has looked good throwing the ball in brief periods when he has been before cameras, including pregame in Pittsburgh before the 31-28 loss to the Steelers on Nov. 26.

He returned to practice on what McCarthy called a "trial return" on Dec. 2, and led the scout team last week. The collarbone was scanned on Monday to determine he was ready to return.