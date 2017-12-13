No. 1 Clemson back from break, focused on 'Bama

The Tigers have played with a focus down the stretch that was not always as evident earlier. They've scored at least 31 points in their past five games, all victories. They've given up just 16 total points and one TD in the last three, two of them against potent offences in South Carolina and the Hurricanes.

The Tigers were supposed to take a dip this season after losing 11 starters from the national champions, including All-Americans and NFL first-rounders in quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Mike Williams. Still, Clemson's back where it's been the past two seasons.

"These guys just think they should win," Swinney said.

Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud said the Tigers will carry that belief into Alabama. McCloud, a junior who is third on the team with 46 catches, is excited for another chance to play the Crimson Tide, but said no matter the opponent, Clemson would prepare with the same mentality that's marked their success. Alabama is "just another team in the way," he said.

The time off has given players with small injuries and those with more significant ones to heal. Swinney believes starting linebacker Tre Lamar and cornerback Mark Fields would be ready come New Year's Day.

One backup who'll miss the Alabama game is linebacker Judah Davis, who is out with a knee injury. Swinney said Davis, the son of former Clemson linebacker Jeff Davis, could return if the team reaches the title game in Atlanta.

Swinney will juggle workouts with his players taking final exams this week. They'll practice on campus through Dec. 22 when the team will get time off for the holidays. The Tigers will reconvene Dec. 26 and head to New Orleans the next day.

By then, Swinney said, the game plan will be set so that practices in the Bayou will be about small refinements and polishing what's already in place.

"Everybody has the same amount of time, but how you use the time is different," Swinney said. "And I think that's what matters for us."

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press